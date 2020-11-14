UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Congratulates Hindu Community On Diwali

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 02:44 PM

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani congratulates Hindu community on Diwali

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday congratulated the Hindu community across the country on the occasion of Diwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday congratulated the Hindu community across the country on the occasion of Diwali.

In his special message, he said that today is not only a day of happiness for the Hindu community of our country but also reaffirms our commitment to celebrate such happy occasions together and live together on the principle of coexistence.� He said contribution of the Hindu community living across the country for the development and prosperity of Pakistan were unforgettable.

Chairman Senate said, "We, on behalf of the people of Pakistan and the Upper House, assure the Hindu community across the country that our joys and sorrows are shared".

"We are following a common agenda of national development for all nationalities, communities and religions in a parliamentary democracy", he said.

The complete religious freedom for all religions and minorities in Pakistan is a beacon for individuals and governments living in other countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Democracy All Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi Visits Dubai Design Week 2020

28 seconds ago

Hindu community celebrates Dewali in Attock

13 seconds ago

Thousands flee as Typhoon Vamco nears Vietnam

1 minute ago

Lok Virsa presents rich collection of Pakistan's c ..

1 minute ago

UN chief Antonio Guterres warns diabetes increases ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 positive cases increase in Hazara divisio ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.