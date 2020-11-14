Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani congratulates Hindu community on Diwali

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday congratulated the Hindu community across the country on the occasion of Diwali

In his special message, he said that today is not only a day of happiness for the Hindu community of our country but also reaffirms our commitment to celebrate such happy occasions together and live together on the principle of coexistence.� He said contribution of the Hindu community living across the country for the development and prosperity of Pakistan were unforgettable.

Chairman Senate said, "We, on behalf of the people of Pakistan and the Upper House, assure the Hindu community across the country that our joys and sorrows are shared".

"We are following a common agenda of national development for all nationalities, communities and religions in a parliamentary democracy", he said.

The complete religious freedom for all religions and minorities in Pakistan is a beacon for individuals and governments living in other countries.