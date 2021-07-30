Muhammad Saleem appointed as CEO STDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :On the recommendation of board of Directors of Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC) and with the approval of Competent Authority Muhammad Saleem Shaikh has been appointed as a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company, for a period of three years.

This was stated in a statement issued here on Friday.