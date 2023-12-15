Muhammad Saleem Khan posted as DG (PR) Sindh

Open Menu

Muhammad Saleem Khan, Director General Public Relations (BS-20) was posted as Director General Public Relations Sindh against an existing vacancy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Muhammad Saleem Khan, Director General Public Relations (BS-20) was posted as Director General Public Relations Sindh against an existing vacancy.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh chief secretary, with the approval of the competent authority/chief minister of Sindh and concurrence of the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muhammad Saleem Khan has been posted as DG of Public Relations Sindh.

