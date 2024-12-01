Muhammad Saleem Memon for bringing reforms in Pakistan’s agriculture sector

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon has stressed the need for bringing reforms in Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

In a letter communicated to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the HCSTSI President urged the formulation of a 25-year comprehensive agricultural policy.

This proposed policy aims to address the impacts of climate change and promote strategic crop planning to ensure sustainable agricultural development.

In his statement Saleem Memon highlighted the significant role of agriculture in Pakistan’s economy, contributing 20% to the GDP and providing livelihoods for 40% of the population, However, he pointed out that the sector faces numerous challenges and ignoring these issues could lead to further economic losses.

He identified water scarcity and climate change as the biggest threats to Pakistan’s agriculture.

This coupled with erratic rainfall patterns, declining soil fertility, and rising temperatures, has severely impacted agricultural productivity.

He noted that Pakistani farmers face a significant lack of access to modern technology, such as drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, which are crucial for water conservation.

Additionally, around 30-40% of fruits and vegetables go to waste annually due to the absence of value-added processing facilities.

HCSTSI President proposed several key reforms to revitalize the agricultural sector and stressed the importance of training farmers to adopt water-efficient crop cultivation and modern irrigation techniques. Furthermore, he called for the promotion of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture, with government subsidies to facilitate adoption.

He underscored the need to focus on value-added products, such as packaged vegetables, organic goods, fruit juices and dairy items like cheese and butter. He proposed the enforcement of strict laws to prevent water wastage and called for the immediate construction of dams and water reservoirs.

Additionally, he recommended prioritizing high-value crops over low-value ones to maximize economic returns.

Drawing inspiration from global agricultural models, Memon emphasized the need for Pakistan to adopt innovative methods used by developed countries to revolutionize its agriculture.

HCSTSI President extended an invitation to the government, farmers, and the private sector to collaborate in transforming Pakistan into a self-reliant and prosperous agricultural economy capable of meeting domestic needs and thriving in global markets.