Muhammad Saleem Memon For Bringing Reforms In Pakistan’s Agriculture Sector
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon has stressed the need for bringing reforms in Pakistan’s agriculture sector.
In a letter communicated to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the HCSTSI President urged the formulation of a 25-year comprehensive agricultural policy.
This proposed policy aims to address the impacts of climate change and promote strategic crop planning to ensure sustainable agricultural development.
In his statement Saleem Memon highlighted the significant role of agriculture in Pakistan’s economy, contributing 20% to the GDP and providing livelihoods for 40% of the population, However, he pointed out that the sector faces numerous challenges and ignoring these issues could lead to further economic losses.
He identified water scarcity and climate change as the biggest threats to Pakistan’s agriculture.
This coupled with erratic rainfall patterns, declining soil fertility, and rising temperatures, has severely impacted agricultural productivity.
He noted that Pakistani farmers face a significant lack of access to modern technology, such as drip and sprinkler irrigation systems, which are crucial for water conservation.
Additionally, around 30-40% of fruits and vegetables go to waste annually due to the absence of value-added processing facilities.
HCSTSI President proposed several key reforms to revitalize the agricultural sector and stressed the importance of training farmers to adopt water-efficient crop cultivation and modern irrigation techniques. Furthermore, he called for the promotion of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture, with government subsidies to facilitate adoption.
He underscored the need to focus on value-added products, such as packaged vegetables, organic goods, fruit juices and dairy items like cheese and butter. He proposed the enforcement of strict laws to prevent water wastage and called for the immediate construction of dams and water reservoirs.
Additionally, he recommended prioritizing high-value crops over low-value ones to maximize economic returns.
Drawing inspiration from global agricultural models, Memon emphasized the need for Pakistan to adopt innovative methods used by developed countries to revolutionize its agriculture.
HCSTSI President extended an invitation to the government, farmers, and the private sector to collaborate in transforming Pakistan into a self-reliant and prosperous agricultural economy capable of meeting domestic needs and thriving in global markets.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt decides to register factories manufacturing single-use plastic shopping bags1 minute ago
-
Railway police recover stolen materials; two held2 minutes ago
-
Diabetes screening recommended for individuals aged 35 and above2 minutes ago
-
Political stability imperative for economic growth: Qaiser Sheikh12 minutes ago
-
Shazia Marri highlights PPP’s unparalleled sacrifices for democracy12 minutes ago
-
Boy recovered from Mardan12 minutes ago
-
OPC Punjab & OPF join forces to address grievances of overseas Pakistanis12 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders at new heights of cowardice: Azma Bokhari21 minutes ago
-
Margalla Hills Trail-5 cleanup kicks off 14th Pakistan Mountain Festival21 minutes ago
-
Irregularities worth Rs30bn revealed in Buzdar govt project22 minutes ago
-
Four drug dealers arrested, 5.5 kg drugs recovered31 minutes ago
-
President, PM commend security forces for twin operations against Khawarij in KP31 minutes ago