Muhammad Saleem Mirza urges cable operators,channels to ensure implementing ban on Indian content

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Mirza on Friday urged the cable operators, representatives of tv channels and FM Radios for taking practical steps to ensure ban on Indian content and channels. During a visit to regional office, Quetta , he vowed not sparing the airing of Indian channels and content in the country as such content was destroying our social, cultural and religious values.

Regional In charge, PEMRA Kamran Zaib, informed the chairman about ongoing operation against Indian Direct to Home (DTH) and content and regional licensing.

The Chairman also met the members Council of Complaints and representative of the cable operators, FM radio and Satellite TV channels of Balochistan.

He appreciated the efforts of cable operators, representative of TV channels and FM radios for promoting media industry and providing information and entertainment to the people, said a press release.

In the backdrop of recent standoff with India on Kashmir issue, the chairman directed the cable operators and others to ensure implementation of PEMRA directions failing which strict action will be taken against the violators. He patiently heard issues of cable operators and others and assured his cooperation for resolving their issues. Representatives of Cable Operators Union and stake holders lauded the chairman for listening their issues in Quetta first time in history.

They assured implementing PEMRA's instructions in true letter and spirit.

Executive member PEMRA Ashfaq Jumani, Director General Operations Muhammad Farooq, Director General Admin Haji Adam, General Manager Operations Muhammad Tahir and other PEMRA officials accompanied the chairman.