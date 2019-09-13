UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muhammad Saleem Mirza Urges Cable Operators,channels To Ensure Implementing Ban On Indian Content

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 09:54 PM

Muhammad Saleem Mirza urges cable operators,channels to ensure implementing ban on Indian content

Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Mirza on Friday urged the cable operators, representatives of TV channels and FM Radios for taking practical steps to ensure ban on Indian content and channels

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Muhammad Saleem Mirza on Friday urged the cable operators, representatives of tv channels and FM Radios for taking practical steps to ensure ban on Indian content and channels. During a visit to regional office, Quetta, he vowed not sparing the airing of Indian channels and content in the country as such content was destroying our social, cultural and religious values.

Regional In charge, PEMRA Kamran Zaib, informed the chairman about ongoing operation against Indian Direct to Home (DTH) and content and regional licensing.

The Chairman also met the members Council of Complaints and representative of the cable operators, FM radio and Satellite TV channels of Balochistan.

He appreciated the efforts of cable operators, representative of TV channels and FM radios for promoting media industry and providing information and entertainment to the people, said a press release.

In the backdrop of recent standoff with India on Kashmir issue, the chairman directed the cable operators and others to ensure implementation of PEMRA directions failing which strict action will be taken against the violators. He patiently heard issues of cable operators and others and assured his cooperation for resolving their issues. Representatives of Cable Operators Union and stake holders lauded the chairman for listening their issues in Quetta first time in history.

They assured implementing PEMRA's instructions in true letter and spirit.

Executive member PEMRA Ashfaq Jumani, Director General Operations Muhammad Farooq, Director General Admin Haji Adam, General Manager Operations Muhammad Tahir and other PEMRA officials accompanied the chairman.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Balochistan Quetta Visit Media TV Industry

Recent Stories

AEDB board discusses draft of new Renewable Energy ..

1 minute ago

Turkmenistan ambassador calls on Omar Ayub

1 minute ago

US Imposes Magnitsky Act Sanctions on Former Ugand ..

1 minute ago

At least 10 dead in Rio hospital blaze

1 minute ago

Boris Johnson following 'will of the people': Hung ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine leader says Russia sanctions must remain i ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.