Open Menu

Muhammad Saleem Of Pak Navy Promoted To Rank Of Vice Admiral

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 08:19 PM

Muhammad Saleem of Pak Navy promoted to rank of Vice Admiral

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem has been promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem has been promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral with immediate effect.

According to the news release by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy), Vice Admiral Muhammad Saleem got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991.

The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad.

He has also done MPhil in Public Policy from National Defence University and International Electronic Warfare Manager Course from UK.

The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PN Submarines Hamza & Hurmat, Commander 9th Auxiliary & Mine Hunting Squadron, Commandant PNS Bahadur and Commander Karachi.

His major Staff appointments include Senior Staff Officer (Operations) to Commander Submarines, Director Naval Operational Plans and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. He also performed duties as Director General National Intelligence academy, Islamabad. Vice Admiral Muhammad Saleem also served as Directing Staff at National Defence University, Islamabad and Naval Attaché of Pakistan in India. Currently, the Admiral is serving as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Personnel) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

In recognition of his meritorious service, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-Imtiaz (Military).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India UK Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Navy From

Recent Stories

Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after a ..

Ex-Scotland rugby captain Hogg spared jail after admitting he abused wife

6 minutes ago
 Clashes as crowds welcome Mozambique opposition le ..

Clashes as crowds welcome Mozambique opposition leader home from exile

5 minutes ago
 The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ..

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) alerts public against ..

5 minutes ago
 Dacoit nabbed within hours for robbing foreign nat ..

Dacoit nabbed within hours for robbing foreign national: DIG Islamabad

5 minutes ago
 Police foils livestock theft

Police foils livestock theft

5 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces final preparations for MBZ-SAT lau ..

MBRSC announces final preparations for MBZ-SAT launch

20 minutes ago
New Lebanon president says country entering 'new p ..

New Lebanon president says country entering 'new phase' after vote

5 minutes ago
 UN 'deeply concerned' at 'arbitrary detentions' in ..

UN 'deeply concerned' at 'arbitrary detentions' in Venezuela

56 seconds ago
 5th Annual Flower Exhibition 2025 being hosted by ..

5th Annual Flower Exhibition 2025 being hosted by KMC on Jan 10-12

57 seconds ago
 Livestock thieves gang busted, 2 arrested

Livestock thieves gang busted, 2 arrested

58 seconds ago
 Muhammad Saleem of Pak Navy promoted to rank of Vi ..

Muhammad Saleem of Pak Navy promoted to rank of Vice Admiral

1 minute ago
 Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthca ..

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir stresse ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan