Muhammad Saleem of Pak Navy promoted to rank of Vice Admiral

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem has been promoted to the rank of Vice Admiral with immediate effect.

According to the news release by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy), Vice Admiral Muhammad Saleem got commission in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1991.

The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore and National Defence University, Islamabad.

He has also done MPhil in Public Policy from National Defence University and International Electronic Warfare Manager Course from UK.

The Admiral has an illustrious career with vast experience of various Command and Staff appointments. His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PN Submarines Hamza & Hurmat, Commander 9th Auxiliary & Mine Hunting Squadron, Commandant PNS Bahadur and Commander Karachi.

His major Staff appointments include Senior Staff Officer (Operations) to Commander Submarines, Director Naval Operational Plans and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. He also performed duties as Director General National Intelligence academy, Islamabad. Vice Admiral Muhammad Saleem also served as Directing Staff at National Defence University, Islamabad and Naval Attaché of Pakistan in India. Currently, the Admiral is serving as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Personnel) at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

In recognition of his meritorious service, the Admiral was awarded Hilal-Imtiaz (Military).