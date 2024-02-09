Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif wins PP-158 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif won the Punjab Assembly elections from PP-158 Lahore-XIV by securing 38,642 votes.

According to the unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent Candidate Yousaf Ali who bagged 23,847 votes.

Overall voters' turnout remained 40.11 percent.