Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N wins PP-158

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President (PML-N) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-158 Lahore-XIV by securing 38,642 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was an independent Yousaf Ali, who bagged 23,847 votes.

Voters’ turnout remained 48.11%.