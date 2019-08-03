UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Shoab Of JUIF Returned To KP Assembly: ECP

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 02:32 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has returned Muhammad Shoab of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly from PK-115 ex Frontier Region.

"In presence of provision of sub section (1) of section 98 of elections act 2017, the ECP here by publishes the name of Muhammad Shoab of JUIF returned to KP Provincial Assembly" said a notification issued by ECP here on Saturday.

