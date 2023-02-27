Muhammad Shoib takes charge as DC, Tank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The newly posted Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoib has assumed the charge of his office.

He earlier served as Additional Secretary, sports and Youth Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has replaced Hameedullah.

After assuming charge, the DC held an introductory meeting with senior officials of the administration.

He expressed determination that all out efforts would be made to resolve the problems of people at their doorstep and added that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He also directed the officials concerned to expedite work on development projects so its people could be provided with facilities at the earliest.