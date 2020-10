Muhammad Siddique posted as MS LU hospital Hyderabad

Dr Muhammad Siddique, District Health Officer, (BS-20),Tando Muhammad Khan was transferred and posted as Medical Superintendent Liaquat Medical University Hospital Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Dr Muhammad Siddique, District Health Officer, (BS-20),Tando Muhammad Khan was transferred and posted as Medical Superintendent Liaquat Medical University Hospital Hyderabad.

According to a notification, Dr Sayed Zawar Hussain Shah, Medical Superintendent (BS-20) LU Hospital Hyderabad has been transferred and posted as DHO, Tando Muhammad Khan with immediate effect and until further orders.