Muhammad Sohail appointed as HDA DG

The Sindh Government has posted BS-20 Muhammad Sohail as the Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sindh Government has posted BS-20 Muhammad Sohail as the Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).

According to the notification issued on Monday, Sohail would replace Chief Financial Officer Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani who had the acting charge of the DG for more than 2 years.

Sohail was previously posted as DG Karachi Development Authority (KDA).