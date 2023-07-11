Muhammad Sohail Khan posted as DG HDA

The Sindh Government has once again posted Muhammad Sohail Khan as the Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The Sindh Government has once again posted Muhammad Sohail Khan as the Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).

The Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput issued a notification in that regard on Monday.

Khan would replace the incumbent acting DG HDA Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who is also the Deputy Commissioner of Hyderabad.

Soomro was given the acting charge on June 2022, after a BPS-20 officer Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, who was posted as the DG on May 27, 2022, showed reluctance to assume the charge.

Khan had been posted as the DG HDA for the second time.

His first stint started on September 30, 2021, and it continued till May 20, 2022.

He reportedly left the charge 3 to 4 days after issuance of the May 20 notification of his transfer.