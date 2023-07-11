Open Menu

Muhammad Sohail Posted As DG HDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Muhammad Sohail posted as DG HDA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Muhammad Sohail, an officer of BS-20 Malir Development Authority was posted as Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the chief secretary, Muhammad Sohail has been posted as DG HDA relieving the DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, an officer of PAS (BS-19) of the additional charge.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Malir

Recent Stories

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

34 minutes ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

34 minutes ago
 SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

34 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

56 minutes ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

1 hour ago
Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

2 hours ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

3 hours ago
 Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab ho ..

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

3 hours ago
 Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan