Muhammad Sohail posted as DG HDA

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Muhammad Sohail, an officer of BS-20 Malir Development Authority was posted as Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the chief secretary, Muhammad Sohail has been posted as DG HDA relieving the DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, an officer of PAS (BS-19) of the additional charge.