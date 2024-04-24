Muhammad Suhail Appointed Member Search Committee
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 08:03 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur has appointed MPA, Muhammad Suhail Afridi as member Search and Scrutiny Committee.
Muhammad Suhail has replaced former MPA Malik Wajid Ullah who was previously serving in the committee.
The appointment has been made by KP CM exercising KP Right to Public Service Rules 2014, said an statement issued by KP Establishment Department here on Wednesday.
