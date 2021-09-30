Muhammad Suhail assumes charge as Director General HDA

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The new Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Muhammad Suhail assumed the charge here on Thursday.

The spokesman of HDA informed that the DG also chaired an introductory meeting with the officials which turned into a rain emergency meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zahid Hussain Khemptio to get ready with dealing with the rain emergency.

He acknowledged that WASA alone was not responsible for coping with the emergency rather the whole HDA shared the responsibility.

The DG asked the MD to utilize all resources to ensure prompt drainage of the rainwater.

He said the WASA staff should keep all the drainage pumping stations in order and special attention should be paid to the low lying areas of the city.

Suhail directed WASA to make power backup arrangements as power supply from Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) might be suspended during the rain.

The Secretary HDA Rehmatullah Jamali, Director Planning and Development Control Shahid Pervez Memon, Project Director Housing Anjum Saeed and other officials attended the meeting.