UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Suhail Assumes Charge As Director General HDA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 08:32 PM

Muhammad Suhail assumes charge as Director General HDA

The new Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Muhammad Suhail assumed the charge here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The new Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Muhammad Suhail assumed the charge here on Thursday.

The spokesman of HDA informed that the DG also chaired an introductory meeting with the officials which turned into a rain emergency meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zahid Hussain Khemptio to get ready with dealing with the rain emergency.

He acknowledged that WASA alone was not responsible for coping with the emergency rather the whole HDA shared the responsibility.

The DG asked the MD to utilize all resources to ensure prompt drainage of the rainwater.

He said the WASA staff should keep all the drainage pumping stations in order and special attention should be paid to the low lying areas of the city.

Suhail directed WASA to make power backup arrangements as power supply from Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) might be suspended during the rain.

The Secretary HDA Rehmatullah Jamali, Director Planning and Development Control Shahid Pervez Memon, Project Director Housing Anjum Saeed and other officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Water Company Hyderabad All From Housing

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin ..

18 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princes ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin Abdul ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan pavilion lines up exciting events for Oct ..

Pakistan pavilion lines up exciting events for October at Dubai expo

29 seconds ago
 Nationalist activists quit their parties to join m ..

Nationalist activists quit their parties to join mainstream politics

31 seconds ago
 Distt Election Commission organizes a awareness me ..

Distt Election Commission organizes a awareness meeting Dokri

32 seconds ago
 NEPRA publishes State of Industry Report 2021, Ann ..

NEPRA publishes State of Industry Report 2021, Annual Report 2020-21

34 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.