Muhammad Suleiman takes charge as DPO Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The newly posted District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Muhammad Suleiman on Monday took charge of his office.

He has taken round of various sections of the police line and was given a detailed briefing by the personnel concerned.

On the occasion, the DPO paid glowing tribute to martyred policemen and a smartly-turned out contingent of police presented a salute.

Floral wreath was placed on Yadgar Shuhada and prayers were offered for the high ranks of the martyrs.

The DPO visited the police line, checked the diary, offices, armory, canteen and residential barracks and inspected the facilities there.

District Police Officer Muhammad Suleiman also inspected the security and cleanliness of the police line and directed to take further steps for the welfare of the police personnel.