Open Menu

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi Appointed As Foreign Secretary

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 17, 2023 | 12:14 PM

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi has replaced Asad Majeed Khan who retires from government service upon attaining superannuation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2023) Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi has been appointed as Foreign Secretary, replacing Asad Majeed Khan who retires from government service upon attaining superannuation.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in tweet on her twitter handle.

Earlier, Secretary Foreign Affairs Asad Majeed Khan paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The President felicitated Asad Majeed Khan on successfully completing his tenure as the 31st Foreign Secretary. He also appreciated the secretary's professionalism and the initiatives on the foreign front.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Foreign Office Twitter From Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath ..

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath today

15 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to ..

Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

3 hours ago
 AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop rec ..

AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop recurrence of desecration of Holy ..

12 hours ago
 Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

12 hours ago
Russian ruble steady after rate hike

Russian ruble steady after rate hike

12 hours ago
 Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with ..

Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with World Cup run

12 hours ago
 GSA discusses opportunities for partnership with I ..

GSA discusses opportunities for partnership with IIHF and ISU

13 hours ago
 Gvardiol makes first Man City start in Super Cup

Gvardiol makes first Man City start in Super Cup

13 hours ago
 Arsenal's Timber 'gutted' at facing lengthy lay-of ..

Arsenal's Timber 'gutted' at facing lengthy lay-off with knee injury

13 hours ago
 Football: Manchester City v Sevilla Super Cup star ..

Football: Manchester City v Sevilla Super Cup starting line-ups

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan