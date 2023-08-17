Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

(@Abdulla99267510)

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi has replaced Asad Majeed Khan who retires from government service upon attaining superannuation.

This was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in tweet on her twitter handle.

Earlier, Secretary Foreign Affairs Asad Majeed Khan paid a farewell call on President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The President felicitated Asad Majeed Khan on successfully completing his tenure as the 31st Foreign Secretary. He also appreciated the secretary's professionalism and the initiatives on the foreign front.