Muhammad Tahir Hassan assigned charge of PIO, PID

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Muhammad Tahir Hassan, Director General (BS-20) Directorate of Electronic and Media Publications (DEMP) Islamabad on Tuesday assigned the look after charge of Director General/ Principal Information Officer, Press Information Department (PID), Islamabad

According to a notification issued by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, "Muhammad Tahir Hassan, Director General (BS-20) Directorate of Electronic and Media Publications (DEMP) Islamabad is assigned to look after the work of Director General/ Principal Information Officer, Press Information Department (PID), Islamabad in addition to his own duties, with immediate effect and until further orders".