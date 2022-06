Muhammad Tahir Meo appointed Director LUBC RDA

The Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt. (r) Tahir Zafar Abbasi on Tuesday appointed Muhammad Tahir Meo, a Grade 19 officer, as Director, Land Use and Building Control, (LUBC) RDA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt. (r) Tahir Zafar Abbasi on Tuesday appointed Muhammad Tahir Meo, a Grade 19 officer, as Director, Land Use and Building Control, (LUBC) RDA.

According to RDA spokesman, a formal order has been issued in this regard.

He informed that Muhammad Tahir Meo was earlier serving in the Lahore Development Authority on deputation.