Muhammad Tahir Rai Appointed As DG FIA

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Muhammad Tahir Rai appointed as DG FIA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Muhammad Tahir Rai, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan has been appointed as Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) while Sanaullah Abbasi, a BS-22 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan has been directed to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect.

According to the notification issued by Cabinet Secretariat Establishment Division, "with the approval of the federal government, Muhammad Tahir Rai, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving as National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), is transferred and posted/appointed as Director General FIA, under Interior Division, in terms of Section 3 (2) of the Federal Investigation Agency Act, 1974 and under Section 10 of the Civil Servant Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further order".

Similarly, Sanaullah Abbasi, a BS-22 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan has been directed to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further order.

Pakistan

