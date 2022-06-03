Muhammad Talha Mahmood urges the business community to play role in nation-building

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood Friday, urged the business community to come forward, lend a helping hand to the government, and contribute maximum share in nation-building

He said this while inaugurating a two-day "Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology Expo" organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here at a local hotel.

The Minister said that the government's top priority was to create a conducive environment for the business community.

He said that Rawalpindi Chamber deserves appreciation for organizing the conference and expo.

"Business and education are closely related while Progress and prosperity can be achieved if both were prioritized and focused", Talha added.

The Minister assured his services to act as a bridge between the government and the business community on the occasion.

Talha maintained that there was no doubt that Pakistan was rich in natural resources; however, proper management was required to get the desired results.

Earlier in his address, RCCI President Nadeem Rauf said that I.T. was an emerging sector in Pakistan while its share in I.T. services and exports stood at just 4 billion Dollars. In contrast, neighbouring country India's share has been manifold, approximately 133 billion dollars.

He said that the business community wanted continuity of policies and "We have great expectations that incentives will be provided on priority for the revival of business activities in the upcoming 2022-23 budget" Chairman Expo Raja Amir Iqbal gave a detailed briefing on the aims and objectives of the conference including scope, priorities and potential of I.T. sector in Pakistan.

The conference also included panel discussions on artificial intelligence, automation, robotics and industry-academia linkages.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps H.E. Mr Atadjan Movlamov, Chief Commissioner of Inland Revenue Muhammad Iqbal, Asim Shehryar, CEO IGNITE, representative of Anjuman-e-Tajiran including CEOs of I.T. companies and a large number of young I.T. entrepreneurs were also present on the occasion.