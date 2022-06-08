UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Tanveer Assumes Charge As MD WASA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 07:49 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Managing Director (MD), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Tanveer on Wednesday took over the charge of his post.

Mohammad Tanveer has previously served as the MD WASA Lahore, DMD WASA Lahore as well as MD, WASA Rawalpindi.

After taking over charge of his post, he directed the authorities concerned of WASA Rwp to work hard for the supply of water to the citizens and remain in constant contact with the IESCO authorities regarding power load shedding so that water supply to the citizens could be managed properly. Repair work of the faulty tube wells should be completed on a war footing and in case of malfunction, water should be supplied to the affected areas through water bowsers, he added.

He also visited different city areas and inspected the ongoing dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Lai and instructed the authorities to expedite the pace of work.

The newly appointed MD also inspected the machinery to be used during the monsoon season and inspected various tube wells.

Visiting the WASA Complaints Cell in Liaquat Bagh, he said, "Water is a basic need and its uninterrupted supply to the citizens is one of our duties. Negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated."He stressed the need for immediate action to address the grievances of the consumers.

He further said that work would be done on an urgent basis for timely completion of ongoing development projects. The consumers would be served without any discrimination while implementing the policies of the government and the austerity policy would be strictly implemented, he added.

