Muhammad Umar Panhwar Assumes Charge As Regional Director (Ombudsman)

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2025 | 10:46 PM

Muhammad Umar Panhwar assumes charge as Regional Director (Ombudsman)

Muhammad Umar Panhwar has taken charge as the Regional Director (Ombudsman), Tharparkar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Muhammad Umar Panhwar has taken charge as the Regional Director (Ombudsman), Tharparkar.

According to a handout issued on Monday, he urged citizens to report any grievances or complaints against individuals or employees of provincial government departments to the office of the Regional Director (Ombudsman), Tharparkar.

Following his assumption of duties, Panhwar assured that prompt measures would be taken to address legitimate complaints or issues.

He further stated that citizens could contact the office for additional information on phone number 0232-920165.

