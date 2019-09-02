Muhammad Usman assumes charge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, took over the charge of his office here on Monday.

He belongs to 27th Common of Pakistan Administrative Services.

Before his posting as a Secretary P&SHD, he was working as Director General Punjab food Authority.

Heads of all wings of health department briefed the Secretary Muhammad Usman regarding their wings performance. He said the health department was an important responsibility for him and he would try to do his best to improve the department.

He said the utmost priority of his to ensure the provision of quality healthcare facilities to patients according to the vision of the Punjab government.

Muhammad Usman further said that he would set new agenda while keeping in mind the public issues after reviewing all preferences of the department.