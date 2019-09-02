UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muhammad Usman Assumes Charge

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Muhammad Usman assumes charge

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, took over the charge of his office here on Monday.

He belongs to 27th Common of Pakistan Administrative Services.

Before his posting as a Secretary P&SHD, he was working as Director General Punjab food Authority.

Heads of all wings of health department briefed the Secretary Muhammad Usman regarding their wings performance. He said the health department was an important responsibility for him and he would try to do his best to improve the department.

He said the utmost priority of his to ensure the provision of quality healthcare facilities to patients according to the vision of the Punjab government.

Muhammad Usman further said that he would set new agenda while keeping in mind the public issues after reviewing all preferences of the department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Punjab Turkish Lira All Best

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss iss ..

2 hours ago

Draws for UAE President’s Cup and UAEFA awards c ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center promotes cultural ..

2 hours ago

Palestinian Inmates Go on Hunger Strike Against Is ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.