Muhammad Waheed Wins PP-152 Election

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Muhammad Waheed wins PP-152 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, Malik Muhammad Waheed has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-152, Lahore-VIII by securing 34,664 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate, Noman Majeed who bagged 29,676 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 39.59%.

