Muhammad Wasim Wins Election Of DBA Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2022 | 09:47 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Muhammad Wasim Khan Babar, a candidate for slot of President of District Bar Association Multan, won elections by securing 1394 votes, here on Saturday.

According to unofficial result, his rival candidate Waheed Raza Bukhari grabbed 1004 votes and remained runner up.

For slot of vice president, Rashid Mustufa Shiekh remained winner as he bagged 1032 votes. Similarly, Muhammad Arshid Sabir won general secretary seat. He achieved 1404 votes. His opponent candidate Shahid Mehmood Chawan obtained 1016 votes.

