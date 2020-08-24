UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Yaqoob Assumes Charge Of CEO HESCO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Muhammad Yaqoob assumes charge of CEO HESCO

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :A Chief Engineer of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has been posted as Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company.

According to a press release issued here, Muhammad Yaqoob assumed the charge of CEO HESCO on Monday.

Speaking to company's officers after taking the charge, Yaqoob directed them to serve with dedication, hard work and honesty.

"You should show respect to the power consumers," he underlined.

He vowed that the drive against the power theft would continue more vigorously and that 100 percent recovery of the electricity dues would be ensured.

During the introductory meeting with the company's new chief, the HESCO officers assured for full cooperation in this regard.

