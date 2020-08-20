Muhammad Yaqoob posted as acting CEO HESCO

Chief Engineer PIU, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Muhammad Yoqoob was transferred and posted as Chief Engineer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Engineer PIU, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Muhammad Yoqoob was transferred and posted as Chief Engineer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) with immediate effect.

According to office order issued by Ministry of Energy (Power Division), Cief Engineer, Muhammad Yaqoob was assigned to look after the work of Chief Executive Officer, HESCO purely on temporary basis as a stop gap arrangement with immediate effect and until further orders.