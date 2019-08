Muhammad Yousif Abbasi assigned additional charge of Secretary cum Director LARMIS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Additional Relief Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Youif Abbasi has been assigned additional charge of Secretary cum Director Land Administration and Revenue Management Information System (LARMIS), board of Revenue, Sindh.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh on Wednesday, an officer of Ex. PCS (BS-18) Additional Relief Commissioner, Hyderabad Muhammad Yousif Abassi is assigned to hold additional charge of Secretary cum Director Land Administration and Revenue Management Information System (LARMIS) Board of Revenue, Sindh relieving Agha Shahnawaz Khan, Officer of Ex. PCS (BS- 18) Project Director (Automation), Board of Revenue, Sindh of the additional charge.