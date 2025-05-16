Muhammad Zahid Akhtar Khaki Appointed As New CE At AIOU
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has appointed Muhammad Zahid Akhtar Khaki as the new Controller of Examinations at the university.
Following the issuance of the official notification, he has formally assumed charge of his position.
Prior to this, he was serving as the Additional Controller of Examinations.
On his appointment, the university's faculty members, senior officials, and staff have expressed their happiness and extended best wishes to him.
It is expected that he will play a significant role in making the examination system more efficient and transparent through his experience and leadership skills.
