Muhammad Zahid Mustafa posted as Deputy Secretary PM Office

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Muhammad Zahid Mustafa, a BS-19 officer has been posted as Deputy Secretary, Prime Minister's office, (Public), said a Notification of Cabinet Division.

According to the Notification, Muhammad Zahid Mustafa, is presently serving as Deputy Secretary, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Prime Minister's Office (Public), with immediate effect and until further orders.