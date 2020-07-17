(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Muhammad Zaman Narejo, an officer of PAS (BS-19), Additional Secretary (Services-I), Services, General Administration and Coordination Department has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Chief Minister (CM)'s Secretariat, Sindh, against and existing vacancy with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to a notification here, Ghulam Ali Brahmani, an officer of PSS (BS-19), awaiting posting has been posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Additional Secretary (Services-1), Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.