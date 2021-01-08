Muhammed Saleem Raza posted as Secy Irrigation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Muhammed Saleem Raza, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20), Commissioner, Larkano Divison, Larkano has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Secretary, Irrigation Department, vice Rafique Ahmed Buriro, an officer of PAS (BS-20) proceeded on leave.

This was stated in a notification issued here on Friday.