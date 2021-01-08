UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muhammed Saleem Raza Posted As Secy Irrigation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Muhammed Saleem Raza posted as Secy Irrigation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Muhammed Saleem Raza, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-20), Commissioner, Larkano Divison, Larkano has been transferred and posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Secretary, Irrigation Department, vice Rafique Ahmed Buriro, an officer of PAS (BS-20) proceeded on leave.

This was stated in a notification issued here on Friday.

Recent Stories

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

8 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

12 minutes ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

16 minutes ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

21 minutes ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

51 minutes ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.