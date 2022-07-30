UrduPoint.com

Muhararm Control Room Setup In DC Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2022 | 12:16 AM

Muhararm Control Room setup in DC office

Muharram Control Room has been established at the DC office under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner and focal person Syed Amaar Hussain

NAUSHEHROFEROZE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Muharram Control Room has been established at the DC office under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner and focal person Syed Amaar Hussain.

The control room will remain functional till 11th Muharram and people can contact it through telephone numbers 0242-9201115 and fax no 0242-920103 in case of any emergency.

