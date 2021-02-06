Muharars of 12 police stations removed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 12 Muharars of a number of police stations of Federal capital were changed and those qualifying for the same post after test have been appointed there.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman directed to conduct test and interview for appointment against posts of Muharars at the level of police stations and appointed qualified, decent and well-behaved policemen there.

Following his directions, a committee was constituted for the purpose which sought applications from Constable to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) level staff interested in such posts.

Tests and interviews of applicants were conducted by the committee and successful applicants have been appointed as Muharars in police stations.

Those serving for long on these posts at police stations have also been changed.

The 12 police stations from where muharars were changed included Bhara Kau, Kohsar, Golra, Industrial Area, Shamas Colony, Tarnol, Koral, Nilore, Margallah, Ramana, Khana and Shehzad Town.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said that police culture would be changed and every possible step would be taken to ensure friendly police ecology in the city. He said these appointments were also part of efforts towards friendly police culture.