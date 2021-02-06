UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muharars Of 12 Police Stations Removed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Muharars of 12 police stations removed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 12 Muharars of a number of police stations of Federal capital were changed and those qualifying for the same post after test have been appointed there.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman directed to conduct test and interview for appointment against posts of Muharars at the level of police stations and appointed qualified, decent and well-behaved policemen there.

Following his directions, a committee was constituted for the purpose which sought applications from Constable to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) level staff interested in such posts.

Tests and interviews of applicants were conducted by the committee and successful applicants have been appointed as Muharars in police stations.

Those serving for long on these posts at police stations have also been changed.

The 12 police stations from where muharars were changed included Bhara Kau, Kohsar, Golra, Industrial Area, Shamas Colony, Tarnol, Koral, Nilore, Margallah, Ramana, Khana and Shehzad Town.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said that police culture would be changed and every possible step would be taken to ensure friendly police ecology in the city. He said these appointments were also part of efforts towards friendly police culture.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Same Post From

Recent Stories

Pakistan ends Day 3 with lead of 200 runs over Sou ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber hosts webinar on UAE Economy 202 ..

1 hour ago

193,187 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

Mehidy aims for history as Bangladesh pressure Wes ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

1 hour ago

KP govt receive another Rs 3bln in hydropower prof ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.