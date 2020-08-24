Muharra-ul-Haram: 80 percent work on roads repair, carpeting and tough tiles completed

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration completed 80 percent work on repair,carpeting and installation of tough tiles at different roads in wake of Youm-e-Ashur.

According to Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Iqbal Fareed, the repair work was being done on emergency basis.

The work was in progress at 69 sites in different areas including Mumtazabad, Qadeerabad, Pak Gate, Doulat Gate, Bohar Gate, Shah Shams, Qasim Bela and Surij Miani.

He added that Rs 20.8 million were earmarked for the repairs of the roads. Iqbal Fareed maintained that about 80 percent work was completed. The workers were working round the clock. Similarly, the faulty streets lights have been restored.

About quality of work, he stated that payments would be delivered against quality work only. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak linked the payments with quality work, he concluded.