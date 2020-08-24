UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muharra-ul-Haram: 80 Percent Work On Roads Repair, Carpeting And Tough Tiles Completed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:30 AM

Muharra-ul-Haram: 80 percent work on roads repair, carpeting and tough tiles completed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :District administration completed 80 percent work on repair,carpeting and installation of tough tiles at different roads in wake of Youm-e-Ashur.

According to Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Iqbal Fareed, the repair work was being done on emergency basis.

The work was in progress at 69 sites in different areas including Mumtazabad, Qadeerabad, Pak Gate, Doulat Gate, Bohar Gate, Shah Shams, Qasim Bela and Surij Miani.

He added that Rs 20.8 million were earmarked for the repairs of the roads. Iqbal Fareed maintained that about 80 percent work was completed. The workers were working round the clock. Similarly, the faulty streets lights have been restored.

About quality of work, he stated that payments would be delivered against quality work only. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak linked the payments with quality work, he concluded.

Related Topics

Progress Bela Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Afghan Talbans to arrive in Islamabad tonight

19 minutes ago

LCCI President appreciates govt for income tax ref ..

34 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council organises virtual ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Police officer participates in analysis, pub ..

11 hours ago

Pediatric intensive care unit launched in Dubai Ho ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.