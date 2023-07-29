Open Menu

Muharram 10th: Minister Azfar Ali Nasir Reviews Security Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 12:00 PM



MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Housing, Auqaf, and Religious Affair Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir Saturday chaired a special meeting and visited the control room to monitor security arrangements on the 10th of Muharram.

The officials briefed him about the security plan for the Processions and Majalis.

Azfar Ali Nasir expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

He stated that the situation remained peaceful across the province.

Citizens demonstrated exemplary unity to maintain peace, he added.

"The law enforcers are highly alert." The minister also maintained that CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi was also monitoring the law and order situation.

On the occasion, Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Aamir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jehangir, and other relevant officers were also present.

