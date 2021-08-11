Muharram arrangements; CTP launches operation against unregistered, without number plate vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal on Wednesday launched a grand operation against unregistered and without number plate vehicles and motorcycles.

According to a CTP spokesman, in order to make security foolproof for Majalis and Muharram processions, grand operation was launched to take action in accordance with the law against unregistered and without number plate vehicles and motorcycles.

He informed that such vehicles and motorcycles would be impounded in police stations.

He said, the CTO had directed the circle and sector incharges to take action against the rules violators without any discrimination. Special squads had also been formed to take action against the violators on daily basis, he added.

He informed that fancy and improper number plates were being removed from vehicles and motorcycles.

He said circle and sector in-charges were supervising the campaign in their respective areas and taking measures to eradicate the trend of non-prescribed number plates, vehicles without number plates and unregistered vehicles.

He further said the illegal use of green number plates, tinted glasses, plying unregistered vehicles and other types of non-prescribed registration plates were illegal acts.

He further informed that CTP had finalized all the arrangements for Muharram ul Harram under a comprehensive traffic plan formulated on the directives of CTO Rai Mazhar Iqbal to ensure security of the mourning processions.

There would be a complete ban on parking of any vehicle or pushcart on the route of the procession. 1191 traffic officials including nine DSPs, 72 Inspectors, 820 Traffic Wardens and 290 Traffic Assistants were deployed to perform duties on city roads to control the traffic flow during Muharram.

He said, traffic Police Officers and Wardens had also been directed to take action against rules violators.

Fork lifters would also move with Muharram processions, he informed.

He said, the CTO had directed the wardens to remove all kinds of encroachments from the processions routes besides keeping a vigil on suspected persons and things. Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions would be blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles, he added.

He informed that Traffic Police officials would be deployed along with district police personnel to ensure security of the mourners.

Strict disciplinary action on the directives of the CTO would be taken against the delinquent officials, he added.

He informed that traffic load would be diverted to alternate routes during mourning processions.

A control room would be set up at Traffic Headquarters to monitor the situation while motorists who seek help and assistance can use CTP helpline 051-9272616.

