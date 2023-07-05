Muharram arrangements discusses

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa has directed the Police and Rangers to maintain law and order and ensure the protection of the life and property of the people during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Harram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa has directed the Police and Rangers to maintain law and order and ensure the protection of the life and property of the people during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Harram.

He said this while chairing a meeting to discuss the arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram at his office on Wednesday.

He directed the police and Rangers to adopt a proactive approach to maintain peace during Muharram and finalize all arrangements for the Muharram.

Besides prominent Ulema, officials of Sindh Police and Rangers, TMA, Public health department and other officials concerned also attended the meeting.

All concerned officials were directed to ensure the cleaning of the routes of Muharram processions and Majalis, remove encroachments and arrange sufficient lighting.

The Ulema, law enforcers and other participants of the meeting also presented their suggestions.

The DC appealed to the Ulema to cooperate with the administration on the occasion of Muharram and contact the concerned Commissioner in their area in case they need any help.