Open Menu

Muharram Arrangements Discusses

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Muharram arrangements discusses

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa has directed the Police and Rangers to maintain law and order and ensure the protection of the life and property of the people during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Harram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa has directed the Police and Rangers to maintain law and order and ensure the protection of the life and property of the people during the holy month of Muharram-ul-Harram.

He said this while chairing a meeting to discuss the arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram at his office on Wednesday.

He directed the police and Rangers to adopt a proactive approach to maintain peace during Muharram and finalize all arrangements for the Muharram.

Besides prominent Ulema, officials of Sindh Police and Rangers, TMA, Public health department and other officials concerned also attended the meeting.

All concerned officials were directed to ensure the cleaning of the routes of Muharram processions and Majalis, remove encroachments and arrange sufficient lighting.

The Ulema, law enforcers and other participants of the meeting also presented their suggestions.

The DC appealed to the Ulema to cooperate with the administration on the occasion of Muharram and contact the concerned Commissioner in their area in case they need any help.

Related Topics

Sindh Rangers Police Law And Order Khairpur All Muharram

Recent Stories

We have sufficient tools to address challenges fac ..

We have sufficient tools to address challenges facing oil market: Saudi Energy M ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs stresses power of partnerships betwe ..

Dubai Customs stresses power of partnerships between public, private sectors in ..

17 minutes ago
 CJ GB postpones election for CM

CJ GB postpones election for CM

16 minutes ago
 Russian Prosecutors Label Undesirable Activities o ..

Russian Prosecutors Label Undesirable Activities of US NGO The Altai Project

16 minutes ago
 Philippines Accuses Chinese Ships of 'Dangerous Ma ..

Philippines Accuses Chinese Ships of 'Dangerous Maneuvers' Near Disputed Reef

16 minutes ago
 Two dead as strongest summer storm blasts Netherla ..

Two dead as strongest summer storm blasts Netherlands, Germany

16 minutes ago
Brazil's Petrobras Looking Into Asset Acquisition ..

Brazil's Petrobras Looking Into Asset Acquisition in South America, Africa - CEO

16 minutes ago
 CM's aide visits land record settlement office Dir ..

CM's aide visits land record settlement office Dir, Kalam

23 minutes ago
 IGP directs CPOs, DPOs to monitor relief activitie ..

IGP directs CPOs, DPOs to monitor relief activities in rain affected areas

23 minutes ago
 DC visits Nullah Lai to review mock exercise to co ..

DC visits Nullah Lai to review mock exercise to cope with flooding

23 minutes ago
 Rain-wind thundershower expected in various parts ..

Rain-wind thundershower expected in various parts of country:PMD

23 minutes ago
 Twin city's administration urges to improve dengue ..

Twin city's administration urges to improve dengue control activities

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan