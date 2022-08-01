UrduPoint.com

Muharram Arrangements Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Muharram arrangements reviewed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :A meeting was held to review arrangements during Muharram-ul-Harram at police line Headquarter here on Monday, informed the police spokesman.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan chaired meeting while SP Headquarters, SP Security, In-charge Elite, Lines Officer, In-charge Command and Control Room and other branch in-charges also participated.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan said "Fool-proof security arrangements will be ensured at any cost." "The headquarters staff will provide all the resources including logistics, transport and mess to the field force, and directed the force to remain alert."He said "Rawalpindi Police always busy to ensure the establishment of law and order and peace during Muharram."No one would be allowed to disrupt peaceful atmosphere, he added.

