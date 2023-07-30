Muharram Ashura observed peacefully

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Ashura Muharram-ul-Haraam was observed peacefully throughout Faisalabad district on Saturday.

On this occasion tight security arrangements were made along the routes of processions to avert any untoward incident.

According to a spokesman of local administration, Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar, City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal and other officers of district government remained active to ensure peaceful observance of Ashura Muharram-ul-Haraam across the district.

They supervised the administrative and security arrangements and kept close liaison with the control rooms established at DC, SSP Operation Office and Chowk Clock Tower.

They visited the control rooms and monitored the security affairs on the routes of mourning processions with the help of CCTV cameras.

They also visited the medical camps set up at Clock Tower and directed the health department and Rescue 1122 to provide best medical treatment to the mourners.

The spokesman further said that mourning processions and majalis in Faisalabad were held in congenial environment while ideal atmosphere of sectarian harmony was witnessed among all schools of thoughts in this connection.

He said that strict security arrangements were made by district and police administrations to avoid any untoward incident.

Heavy contingents of the police and other law enforcing agencies were deployed at all the entry and exit points in sensitive areas to ensure tight security for the people especially for those who participated in the mourning processions and majalis.

He appreciated the remarkable role of Ulema, traders, media men and civil society in maintaining peace during Ashura Muharram-ul-Haraam.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that police had made foolproof security arrangements by deputing more than 6400 security personnel in addition to activating the teams of elite force and dolphin force for thorough patrolling in sensitive areas.

He said that 12 inspectors, 97 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 383 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 249 head constables and 5612 constables/lady constables performed security duty in and around mourning processions and majalis while 5 Superintendents Police (SPs) and 13 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) monitored and supervised the entire security arrangements across the district.

He said that 153 mourning processions and 25 big Majalis were arranged in the district on Muharram Ashura. However, the main procession was taken out from Imam Bargah Jafarriyya Trust whereas other processions emerged from Sitiana Road, Jaranwala Road, Chowk Clock Tower, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and other parts of the city.

The participants of main procession marched on various city roads including Bhowana Bazaar, Clock Tower Chowk, Katchery Bazaar, Gol Katchery Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, Chowk Clock Tower again, Aminpur Bazaar and Kotwali Chowk. The procession culminated after reaching at Narwala Chowk again, he added.

He said that the security measures were unprecedented as the security check points had been established at short distances and everybody had to cross three layers of security for reaching in the venues of mourning processions and majalis. Therefore, no untoward incident had so far been reported from any part of Faisalabad, he added.

Meanwhile, Supreme Anjuman-e-Tajiran City Faisalabad appreciated the role and performance of district and police administration for peaceful observance of Ashura Muharram-ul-Haraam in Faisalabad.

In a statement, Muhammad Ameen Butt Chairman Supreme Anjuman Tajiran and Sheikh Arsalan Aslam Acchi President Anjuman Tajiran Gurdawara Street said that police and local administration had performed their duties diligently due to which no untoward incident was reported from any party of Faisalabad despite the mobile service remained active in Faisalabad first time in the history of last 14 years.

They paid tributes to the police and district government officers on providing tight security cover across the district to foil nefarious designs of the miscreants.