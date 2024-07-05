Muharram: CCPO Orders Constant Contact With Processions Organisers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting at his office on Friday to evaluate the performance of the Cantonment and City divisions. The session analysed operational effectiveness of both divisions.
The CCPO underscored the importance of implementing robust measures to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Haram, emphasising the necessity for undertaking comprehensive security arrangements. He directed police officers to maintain constant communication with organisers of gatherings and processions, alongside all stakeholders. The directives aimed at focusing on specific areas to assess police performance in accordance with the directives issued from the Punjab chief minister, aiming for exemplary departmental conduct.
Kamyana directed officers to enforce a zero-tolerance policy towards crime involving women and children and urged them to keep their doors open for public queries.
He encouraged field officers to promptly address citizens' concerns and escalate targeted operations based on intelligence to combat drug trafficking. The meeting also deliberated on various issues pertaining to rehabilitation of drug addicts and their respectful reintegration into society.
The CCPO highlighted the effective use of Punjab Safe Cities Authority cameras for crime prevention and stressed the enhancement of police unit coordination through intra-departmental communication to optimize operational efficiency.
DIG Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, DIG Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP Operations Tassawar Iqbal, along with SPs from the Cantt and City divisions, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and In Charges investigation attended the meeting.
