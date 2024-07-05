Open Menu

Muharram: CCPO Orders Constant Contact With Processions Organisers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Muharram: CCPO orders constant contact with processions organisers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over a meeting at his office on Friday to evaluate the performance of the Cantonment and City divisions. The session analysed operational effectiveness of both divisions.

The CCPO underscored the importance of implementing robust measures to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Haram, emphasising the necessity for undertaking comprehensive security arrangements. He directed police officers to maintain constant communication with organisers of gatherings and processions, alongside all stakeholders. The directives aimed at focusing on specific areas to assess police performance in accordance with the directives issued from the Punjab chief minister, aiming for exemplary departmental conduct.

Kamyana directed officers to enforce a zero-tolerance policy towards crime involving women and children and urged them to keep their doors open for public queries.

He encouraged field officers to promptly address citizens' concerns and escalate targeted operations based on intelligence to combat drug trafficking. The meeting also deliberated on various issues pertaining to rehabilitation of drug addicts and their respectful reintegration into society.

The CCPO highlighted the effective use of Punjab Safe Cities Authority cameras for crime prevention and stressed the enhancement of police unit coordination through intra-departmental communication to optimize operational efficiency.

DIG Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, DIG Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP Operations Tassawar Iqbal, along with SPs from the Cantt and City divisions, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and In Charges investigation attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Circle Women All From

Recent Stories

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

1 hour ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

4 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

5 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

7 hours ago
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

7 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

12 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan