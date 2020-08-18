Muharram Control Room set up at DC Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Muharram Control Room has been established at the DC office under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters.

The control room will remain functional till 11th Muharram and people can contact it throughtelephone numbers 041-9201491 and 041-9201492 in case of any emergency.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said the control room was established to receive, disseminate any information and to meet with any eventuality.