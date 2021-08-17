Muharram Control Room setup

Deputy Commissioner Salamat Ali Memon on Monday setup 'Muharram Control Room' in his office under supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (1)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Salamat Ali Memon on Monday setup 'Muharram Control Room' in his office under supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner (1).

The Control Room will remain functional round the clock till August 19.