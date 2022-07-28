Muharram crescent to be sighted on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is being held to sight the crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram in Quetta on Friday.

The meeting under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad is organized at the Deputy Commissioner Office, said a notification issued here on Thursday.

The meeting would be comprised of Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pakistan Space And Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, Pakistan Meteorological Department and Ministry of Science and Technology.

At the same time, the Zonal/ District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would hold their meetings at their respective headquarters including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and Peshawar.

On this occasion, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman has appealed to the people to make arrangements to see the Muharram-ul-Haram moon.

In addition, the testimony of moon sighting would be received on these numbers: 0300 9410041, 0321 6898260.