UrduPoint.com

Muharram; Faithfuls Pay Homage & Offered Fateh At Graveyards

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Muharram; Faithfuls pay homage & offered Fateh at graveyards

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :A large number of faithful paid homage and offered Fateha for their forefathers and other late relatives, while visiting the respective graveyards in the city throughout the day of 10th Muharramul Haram on Tuesday.

Keeping in view the religious importance of the Youm-e-Ashura (10th Muharramal Haram), the faithful laid floral wreath, and put rose petals and date palm leaves on their graves, besides filling the fixed pots at graveyards with pulses and water to feed the pigeons and other birds.

Many moving moments were witnessed at the graveyards when the faithful remembered their departed relatives with tearing eyes and recalling their sweet memories.

They also offered Fateha Khuwani and recitation from the Holy Quran for the departed souls as well as sought forgiveness, eternal peace and best niche in the paradise from Allah Almighty.

There was a great deal of rush at the Mian Graveyard, Rohri Graveyard and other large and small graveyards in various localities of the Sukkur city.

Meanwhile, the rose petals and other relevant commodities sellers around the graveyards made best businesses, while taking advantage of the day and sensing the need and obligations of the faithful.

Related Topics

Water Sukkur Rohri From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th August 2022

9 hours ago
 FBI joins probe into possible link among killings ..

FBI joins probe into possible link among killings in New Mexico of 4 Muslims, in ..

18 hours ago
 Football: Italian Cup results

Football: Italian Cup results

18 hours ago
 9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in fe ..

9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in federal capital

19 hours ago
 Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.