UrduPoint.com

Muharram Gatherings To Be Held Under Strict COVID-19 SOPs: NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:57 PM

Muharram gatherings to be held under strict COVID-19 SOPs: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday issued special instructions for managing Muharram-ul-Harram activities with proper COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain disease spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday issued special instructions for managing Muharram-ul-Harram activities with proper COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain disease spread.

The Forum issued these instructions keeping in view the recommendations of the ulema (scholars) concerned regarding Muharram.

The NCOC guidelines underlined that all gatherings and processions would be held under COVID-19 SOPs.

Furthermore, use of face masks, social distancing, thermal screening during religious processions would be ensured by the administration of that event.

The NCOC guidelines clearly stated that private gatherings would be discouraged in the homes. Hand sanitizers and masks would be provided at the venues of the gatherings and processions by the organisers, it added.

The NCOC guidelines noted that the Muharram gatherings would be held in ventilated and open spaces.

In addition, Corona SOPs would be prominently displayed during rallies and processions throughout Muharram .

Related Topics

Event All Muharram

Recent Stories

Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take- ..

Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take-up

2 minutes ago
 US Senate passes Biden's massive infrastructure bi ..

US Senate passes Biden's massive infrastructure bill

2 minutes ago
 Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment Allegations E ..

Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment Allegations Effective in 14 Days

2 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan to summon Balochis ..

Election Commission of Pakistan to summon Balochistan CS on failure to complete ..

2 minutes ago
 Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Muha ..

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Muharram-ul-Haram

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 40 more patients, infects 2,174 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 40 more patients, infects 2,174 others

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.