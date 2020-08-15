Muharram gives message of steadfastness , patience , sacrifice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister Col (R) Muhammad Anwar Khan on Saturday said the holy month of Muharram gave us the message of steadfastness , patience , sacrifice and tolerance

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister Col (R) Muhammad Anwar Khan on Saturday said the holy month of Muharram gave us the message of steadfastness , patience , sacrifice and tolerance .

"We must follow it in true letter and spirit", he said this while chairing a meeting of District Peace Committee .

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari ,MPA Jamshed Altaf , DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar and members of the peace committee were present in the meeting .

The minister said that we must show solidarity , unity and religious harmony to counter the nefarious designs of our enemy and anti social elements .

He urged the people to cooperate with the administration at tehsil and district levels and must settle the issues amicably .

DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar said that all arrangements had been finalised for the holy month of Muharam and all possible facilities would be provided to the participants of the processions .

DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani informed that all security arrangements had been finalised .

Control rooms are being established at tehsil and district levels to monitor the situation and to handle any untoward incident, he added.

All the members of the peace committee assured maximum cooperation during the Muharram. They said , complete religious harmony prevailed among all the sects.