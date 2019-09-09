Muharram main procession taken out from Nisar Haveli

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :The main Zuljanah procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate on Monday night amid tight security arrangements which will terminate at Karbala Gamay Shah.

The procession started at 10:30 pm and would pass through its traditional routes that include Mohalla Chehl Bibian Imambargah Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Mubarik Haveli, Chowk Nawab Sahib, Koocha Qazi Khana, Imambargah Maulvi Feroze Ali, Koocha Miskeenan, Mohalla Pir Gillanian, Imambargah Syed Rajjab Ali Shah, Chauhatta Mufti Baqir, Chowk Kotwali, Kashmiri Bazaar, Sunehri Mosque, Dabbi Bazaar, Gumti Bazaar, Sayd Mittha Bazaar, Tehsil Bazaar, Bazaar Hakimaan, Uchi Mosque and Bhaati Chowk to reach Karbala Gamay Shah.

After conclusion of the procession in the Tuesday evening faithful would observe Shaam-e-Gariban where Zakir would highlight the significance of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Foolproof security arrangements were put in place along the routes of main procession to avoid any untoward incident. Various facilities including Rescuee-1122 service along with availability of medical facilities had also been ensured.

Meanwhile, the 9th Muharram's Zuljinnah procession was taken out from Pando street here. A large number of mourners participated in the procession and expressed their grief over the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). It started from Pando street followed its traditional routes including Noori building, Siraj building chowk where Zahur prayer was led by Maulana Hassan Abbass Naqvi. Later, it reached Syedaan chowk and then Islampura bazaar, Nilibar Mor, Civil Secretariat.

Maghrib prayer was led by Maulana Hassan Abbass Naqvi at Old Anarkali after which the procession passing through AG office reached Imambargah Khaime-e-Sadaat. Zuljinnah procession returned to Pando street where it concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that dozens of small and large processions were taken out from different parts of the city while number of Majilis-e-Aza were also held in which religious scholars shed light on the teachings of the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his great companions.